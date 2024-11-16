Kanye West, Bianca Censori make one final push to save their marriage

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly making a 'last ditch effort' to salvage their marriage.
According to DailyMail, a source shared that the rapper, 47, and the Australian beauty, 29 invested in a $35 million mansion in Beverly Hills as an an attempt to establish a more 'grounded' lifestyle.
The source suggested that the acquisition was a 'final attempt' to salvage their struggling marriage.
“Bianca has wanted stability for well over a year now,” the source exclusively told to outlet.
They added, “This house was a last-ditch effort to save their marriage because Kanye knows what she wants, which is a family and to be grounded. But her family don't know if Kanye is going to give this to her.”
“Kanye changes his mind daily on what he wants to do and that house was purchased with the intent of living in it,” the tipster revealed.
They shared, “Bianca is sick of hopping from hotel to hotel and from city to city. She has been doing this their entire marriage. She’s not had any stability since she married Kanye and with the lawsuit she is stressed.”
The insider continued, “One day they are moving into their dream home. The next he is building a community on top of it and levelling it. Then the next day they are flipping it.”
To note, this major purchase report came amid the news of Kanye and Bianca facing challenges as an insider shared in October that the architecture had told her family that the pair had been 'drifting.'