Anne Hathaway breaks silence on close collision with OG Anunoby at NBA game

  Web Desk
  November 15, 2024
Anne Hathaway has finally broken her silence on her scary encounter with OG Anunoby during New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls game on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, The Idea of You actress shared a selfie video of herself to address the close run-in she had at Madison Square Garden.

"I almost got crashed into last night!" Hathaway said in the video, adding, "I always wanted that to happen!"

Alongside the video, The Devil Wears Prada actress penned, “Bucket-list moment.”

Shortly after Hathaway’s post, Anunoby also reciprocates gratitude in the comment section, penning, “you’re welcome.”

Her ardent fans also flooded the comment section with hilarious comment.

One user wrote, “Basket-list moment.”

While another jokingly added, “OG please stop flirting with my girl.”

“Get away OG she’s mine!!” the third added.

The fourth chimed, “We all held our breath and then thanked god.”

After the heart-stopping incident, the clips made rounds on the social media, in which was seen sitting courtside and suddenly the NBA player ran in her direction while chasing the ball. 

Soon, Anunoby crashed into a barrier, sending her popcorn flying.

Despite, the close run-in, Anna Hathaway remained calm and composed, and enjoyed the game.

