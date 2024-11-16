Kim Kardashian gets into legal trouble in LA over law violation

Kim Kardashian never seizes to catch eyes but this time it was her Tesla Cybertruck that got the attention!
On Thursday, The Kardashians star was riding down the Pacific Coast Highway in her brand-new sleek Tesla when she received a fix-it ticket from Los Angeles law enforcement for her car’s excessively dark window tint.
According to the TMZ, the tint on the supermodel’s front windshield was apparently too dark for California's vehicle regulations.
The sources further told the outlet that Kim “kept it cool” with the cops, even after being cited.
As per rules, Kim can still avoid a fine if she gets the tint corrected and shows up at the sheriff's station to prove it.
This isn't the first time Kim gets embroiled in the window tinting issues. In 2013, she received a warning for a similar offense in a different vehicle while driving through Calabasas.
Kim bought her first Cybertruck in February 2024 and added a matte black version in May.
On the work front, Kim Kardashian is set to play a lawyer in the upcoming Ryan Murphy production All's Fair.
Besides Kim, the series also stars Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash and Teyana Taylor.