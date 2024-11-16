Entertainment

Blake Shelton credits Post Malone for his music revival

Blake Shelton left 'The Voice' in May 2023 after a 12-year-long journey

  • by Web Desk
  November 16, 2024
Blake Shelton has confessed that collaboration with Post Malone has revitalized his music career and creative energy.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Shelton, who left The Voice in May 2023 after a 12-year-long journey, credited Malone for his music revival.

"I really credit Post Malone for this new energy that I have because I was kind of just complacent and not in any hurry," Shelton revealed.

To note, the duo collaborated on Malone's sixth studio album’s second single, Pour Me a Drink, which was released on June 21, 2024.

"Then that kid came along and asked me to sing on his song with him. It took off and was a big hit this summer, and it reminded me like, 'Hey, get off your ass! This may be your last chance to really take a big swing at this thing.' So here I am,” Shelton further told the outlet.

He then jokingly added that Malone might not believe the impact he's had on him.

"I don't know that he believes me. Also, I don't know if you've ever talked to Post Malone, but it's hard to get him to focus sometimes," he jokingly added.

Shelton further recalled, "I did send it to him in a text one time, and he wrote back, 'Dude, stop it.' He said something super nice back to me, which I don't want to ruin his image by saying that he's a nice guy."

Blake Shelton shot to fame with his debut single Austin in 2001, and he since the he has not stopped to mesmerize the world with his music.

