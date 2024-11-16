Scarlett Johansson hunts dinosaurs in first look of ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’

Scarlett Johansson is in dino-hunting mode!
The Jurassic Park franchise has unveiled the title and the first look of the new installment, starring none other than Johansson.
Helmed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp, the seventh film in the franchise has been officially titled, Jurassic World Rebirth.
In the first look, shared via Empire, Johansson, who plays covert operations expert Zora Bennett in the film, could be seen on dino-hunting adventure, wading through tall grass on the island wielding a tranquilizer gun used to subdue dinosaurs.
The plot of the film revolves around a team of operatives, who are on a mission to secure genetic material from three massive dinosaurs, become stranded on an island where they discover a shocking secret.
“She’s looking for meaning in her life after leaving the military,” Edwards teases of Scarlet role in the film to Empire.
He further added, “and this opportunity comes along where [after it] basically she’d never have to work again. But through that journey, she starts to question the ethical rights and wrongs of what they’re doing.”
Besdes Scarlet, the ensemble cast of the film also includes Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Ed Skrein.
Universal will release Jurassic World Rebirth in theaters on July 2, 2025.