Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance after announcing her pregnancy 

Jennifer Lawrence proudly cradled her baby bump as she graced the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Bread & Roses.
Marking her first appearance after announcing her pregnancy, the No Hard Feelings star arrived at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles to grace the Bread & Roses premiere on Thursday, November 14.
Lawrence looked sizzling in an elegant off-the-shoulder gown that had an elegant sweetheart neckline.
The soon mother of two gently stroked her baby bump while she strolled down the red carpet in her ankle-length outfit, with her hair tucked behind her ears and delicate silver earrings.
She completed her look with black ballet flats and natural, glowing makeup.
The Passengers star let her hair down and styled her curtain bangs in a soft look.
To note, she made her first appearance on a red carpet after announcing her second pregnancy with husband Cooke Maroney, 40, in a Vogue article on Sunday, October 20.
Bread & Roses is a documentary by Apple, created with the assistance of Lawrence and Malala Yousafzai, who also participated in the event.
As per the synopsis, the film explores the effects of the Taliban's resurgence in Afghanistan on women and how three women “fight to recover their autonomy.”