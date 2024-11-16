Lana Del Rey denies feud with Lizzo after TikTok screenshot goes viral

Lana Del Rey has finally addressed rumours of a feud with Lizzo, speaking out after a fake TikTok screenshot fueled speculation about tension between the two stars.
The Summertime Sadness responded to edited screenshots of a conversation between herself and Lizzo on Instagram.
On Thursday, she shared her response which came after the parody account Drop Pop posted an edited comment from Lizzo’s TikTok account about Del Rey being “back on the charts, on X/ Twitter.
A fake account pretending to be Del Rey reacted to the remark by making a comment about Lizzo’s looks.
Reacting to a screenshot of the fake conversation, the Born to Die singer posted took to her Instagram to shre the clarification that she doesn’t use TikTok herself.
“I don’t think I have an official TikTok, other than the grants one sooooo,” she wrote.
Lana also mentioned that she did not use X either and she is “very confused” by the edited TikTok comments.
However, after this drama, the fans of Lana Del Rey flocked to social media to defend the singer.
“It’s bizarre how people can make up fake stories about things people said when it’s not true,” one fan wrote.
Another noted, “My love, real ones would never believe that and the others just aren’t important.”
To note, Drop Pop also clarified, “This is a joke. Lana and Lizzo did not have this exchange. @DropPopNet previously described itself as a parody account in its bio.”