Megan Fox sets pulses racing as she debuts baby bump in sheer lace outfit

Megan Fox is expecting her first baby with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly

  • November 16, 2024
Megan Fox is flaunting her baby bump!

The Jennifer’s Body actress has debuted her baby bump in a sheer black lace dress at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in Los Angeles.

On November 14, Fox, who is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, stepped out for the first time since announcing her pregnancy.

In a video shared by her makeup artist Jenna Kristina, fox could be seen striking a pose in a sheer black lace bridal-like mermaid dress with bell sleeves and cutouts on the waist.

She paired her outfit with a long black veil and soft mermaid waves, looking absolutely stunning.

Meanwhile, Kelly complemented her look with a black and white polka-dot vest and trousers, which he styled with a plain short-sleeve button-up.

Fox’s first appearance comes after she announced her pregnancy on Instagram on November 11.

"Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," she captioned the post, with MGK's track, last november a song about his and Fox's past pregnancy loss, playing in the background.

The upcoming baby is Fox’s fourth child and MGK's second as she also shares sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while MGK is a proud dad to daughter Casie.

Moreover, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020.  

