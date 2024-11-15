Entertainment

Olivia Munn celebrates major milestone with adorable photos

Olivia Munn tied the knot with John Mulaney in a quiet ceremony over the 4th of July weekend

  • by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024
Olivia Munn is celebrating two-months of baby daughter Méi!

The Newsroom actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday, November 14, to share heartwarming photos and video, to mark two months with daughter.

In the photos, Munn could be seen having many cherished moments with her baby girl including, cuddling, strolling, playing and sitting with her on the couch.

Munn also posted a video of husband John Mulaney, which showed him playfully interacting with Méi, moving her arms up and down and whispering to her.

One of the photos also featured the loved-up couple sharing a sweet embrace.


"Two months today," Munn captioned her post along with love emoji.

Besides Méi, Munn and Mulaney also share 2-years-ols son Malcolm.

Hours before the Munn’s post, Mulaney also shared cute insights into their family after welcoming daughter, while talking to PEOPLE at the GQ Man of the Year party.

“He's doing good. He likes it. It's interesting, with our daughter, she's two months old so she doesn't do much,” he said of Malcolm.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney tied the knot in a quiet ceremony over the 4th of July weekend.

