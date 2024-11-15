Entertainment

Robert Pattinson gears up for 'Batman' sequel while navigating fatherhood

Robert Pattinson and fiancée Suki Waterhouse welcomed their first child in March

  by Web Desk
  November 15, 2024
Robert Pattinson gears up for Batman sequel while navigating fatherhood
Robert Pattinson gears up for 'Batman' sequel while navigating fatherhood

Robert Pattinson is juggling the demands of fatherhood with intense preparation for the highly anticipated Batman sequel.

As per Life and Style, the exclusive source shared the details about the Twilight star challenges in managing his work and personal life amid raising his newborn with Suki Waterhouse.

The source said, “As he approaches his 40s, Rob is finally transforming into the serious, responsible and reliable guy everybody knew was always in him.”

They added, “Rob is in this for the long haul. He’s taking his responsibility as a breadwinner seriously and he’s planning for his family’s future by taking control of his destiny right now.”

“The old persona is gone and when you’re dealing with Rob these days, you feel like you are talking to a fully realized adult who is very focused on giving his family a good life and doing that by making excellent movies,” the source continued.

According to the source, the Tenet actor “finally understands he has the talent and the will to pull this off, and in that sense, he’s like a man on a mission.”

To note, Robert Pattinson and fiancée Suki welcomed their first child, a daughter, in March.

