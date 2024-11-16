Jennifer Garner films intense axe-wielding scene for Apple TV thriller

Jennifer Garner is in her action era!
The 13 Going on 30 actress was spotted filming an intense scene for the second season of Apple TV+ series, The Last Thing He Told Me, in Venice Beach, California.
Garner, who previously seen boxing on set of the thriller, enjoyed another action-filled day as she swung an axe at a SoCal Gas van that was parked on a street in Venice Beach on Friday.
In the photos from the set, the actress, who plays the role of Hannah Hall in the series, was seen wearing a long-sleeved, green sweater, dangling earrings, and a silver-chained necklace, with her brunette locks flowing in light waves.
Later on, Garner was spotted sitting in the driver's side of a sleek, blue vehicle as she talked with one of the cameramen.
The first season of The Last Thing He Told Me, based on the Laura Dave's novel of the same name, was premiered in April 2023, and soon became the Apple TV+'s most-watched limited series.
In March, the show was renewed for a second season, with Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, and David Morse reprising their roles.