Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has admitted to crossing the line with his comments about Harry Maguire and has apologized to the player.
Maguire, who has faced heavy criticism since joining Manchester United, was the subject of particularly harsh remarks from Keane.
Keane, speaking on The Overlap podcast, acknowledged that his comments went too far and affected Maguire's mental health.
He said, "You hope to keep it to footballing reasons. But you also think about the mental health of players, and I definitely crossed the line with Maguire."
Keane further added, "I remember one time I kind of mocked him a little bit, and that is definitely out of order. I crossed the line and apologized to him."
Meanwhile, Arsenal legend and co-host Ian Wright highlighted the unfair treatment Maguire has received on social media, noting that the center-back has become a target for relentless mockery.
Wright said, "People have been taking the mick out of this guy so relentlessly that you’re genuinely waiting for him to do anything."
He further added, "Now, even if he misplaces something, he’s getting hammered. It’s a totally different level."
Maguire, who missed the cut for Gareth Southgate’s England Euro 2024 squad due to fitness issues, expressed his disappointment but pledged his support for the team.