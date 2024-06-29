Princess Rajwa expands reign with new pregnancy photo

Queen Rania of Jordan has dealt a winning hand by uploading a new pregnancy photo of Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, who looked as stunning as ever.
In honor of celebrating husband Prince Hussein bin Abdullah’s 30th birthday, the couple posed together, cradling the bump of their first baby.
The expecting mother, Princess Rajwa, bloomed in a buttermilk yellow gown designed by the French fashion house, Rabanne.
This outfit featured elbow-grazing sleeves with a circular neckline that had gold buttons lined down on one side.
She kept her brunette locks open for the occasion as they billowed lightly in a wild, revealing a dazzling pair of heart-shaped earrings, seemingly worn for the birthday man.
Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, on the other hand, kept it very simple for the photograph by wearing a plain navy shirt with matching pants.
This is why it’s not hard to guess that Princess Rajwa became the star of their portrait by winning the show easily.
But this is not something new as she has been dazzling followers with gorgeous outfits ever since her pregnancy was announced in April 2024, as per Hello Magazine.
Shining light on the two, Queen Rania wrote, “Happy birthday my dearest Hussein. Can’t wait to see you and Rajwa as parents!”