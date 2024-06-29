Queen Camilla fears King Charles is 'overdoing it' amid cancer

Queen Camilla is reportedly concerned that King Charles is overexerting himself amid his ongoing battle with cancer.
After his diagnosis earlier this year, the British Monarch took a break but resumed his work now.
Despite his recovery, the King has faced a demanding schedule of events over the last several weeks, with Royal Ascot and Trooping the Colour among his most well-known public appearances.
A friend of Camilla told the Daily Beast, "She has been trying to encourage him to slow down.
The source added, "Of course, he wants to keep cracking on, but she is afraid that doing too much could set him back."
Notably, this update followed reports that King Charles felt "great regret" about the alleged cancellation of his planned Commonwealth tour to New Zealand later this year.
Charles will also expected to visit Australia and Samoa for a Commonwealth summit in October.