Sarah Jessica Parker pays tribute to twin daughters on their 15th birthday

  by Web Desk
  June 30, 2024
Sarah Jessica Parker sent an appreciation note for her two daughters and the excitement of having a birthday party.

Parker's twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta, celebrated their 15th birthday in early June.

The Sex and City star took to her Instagram space to drop a few pictures from the celebrations wishing them with a bunch of birthday messages.

In the post, the actress mentioned she feels blessed to have kids and that she loves them a lot.

"2 divine 15 year old's. We are so lucky and we love you so. Happy birthday to our dearest Loretta and Tabitha, Celebrating you both today was pure joy. X, Mama," the caption read. 


The twins occasionally accompany their mom to industry events.

Both have visited the premieres for Hocus Pocus 2 and Some Like It Hot in 2022.

During an interview at iHeartRadio's Table for Two in July, Parker discussed her parenting style that revolved around the concept of money.

"You want your children to understand what it means to earn money, what it takes to earn money, the value of it.”

Sarah Jessica Parker welcomed her two kids via surrogacy 

