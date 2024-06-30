Kartik Aryan celebartes 1 year of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Kartik Aryan expressed gratitude as Satyaprem Ki Katha marked one year of its release.
The film which released on June 29, 2023 received a positive feedback from fans.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Luka Chuppi actor shared a compilation video featuring unseen on-set clips and a few behind- the - scenes with his co star Kiara Advani and the rest of the crew.
" It's been a year yet I still keep getting messages on social media for this special film and for Sattu on its 1st anniversary, I would like to thank all of you to give Sattu and Katha a place in your heart, and SPK will always be closest to my heart and Sattu will be most favourite, strongest and bravest character," he penned as caption.
On the work front, Kartik Aryan last starred in Chandu Champion, which raked money at the box office and has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 lined up in the kitty with Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan.
Kartik Aryan is also in talks with a renowned filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya about essaying the role of Prem in his next project.