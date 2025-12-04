Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez makes powerful new pledge after receiving major honour

The 'Unstoppable' starlet was honored with the Equity in Entertainment Award at 'The Hollywood Reporter' gala

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Jennifer Lopez makes powerful new pledge after receiving major honour
Jennifer Lopez makes powerful new pledge after receiving major honour

Jennifer Lopez made a powerful new pledge after receiving a major honor!

On Wednesday, the Unstoppable starlet was honored with the Equity in Entertainment Award at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment gala breakfast on Wednesday, presented by Lifetime.

Lopez grew emotional as she accepted the award, saying she was “so humbled” and unsure how to follow Kerry Washington’s powerful introduction. Washington, who received the Equity in Entertainment Award in 2023, passed the honor to Lopez this year.

“Thank you to The Hollywood Reporter for this Equity in Entertainment Award. I really am honored,” she began.

Lopez added, “When we talk about equity in entertainment, I, like so many others in this room, speak from experience.

The Mother star reflected on her early career, saying she often felt like an “underdog” boxed in by stereotypes before she had a chance to prove herself.

As a young Puerto Rican woman from the Bronx, she said, she wasn’t expected to be in the room—“let alone the center of it.”

She noted, “I was told in 100 different ways what roles people like me were expected to play, and I played some of those roles. I saw how stereotypes try to box me in before I even had the chance to show what I could really do. And then Selena came along.”

Lopez noted that Selena was a “film that changed the course of my career,” while thanking “trailblazers like Chita Rivera, Rita Moreno, Dolores Del Rio, Katie Huvado — Latina women who opened doors long before I ever dreamed of this career.”

She concluded her long speech thanking THR and vowed to continue to “keep pushing, keep imagining, keep insisting on a world where everyone gets to take up space. Let’s keep telling stories like Kiss of the Spider Woman that liberate people long before the world realizes how desperately it needs them.”

To note, the Equity in Entertainment Award honors those who amplify the voices of underrepresented communities in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

'Euphoria' returns: Season 3 premiere set, major character spoilers dropped

'Euphoria' returns: Season 3 premiere set, major character spoilers dropped
HBO has finally announced the 'Euphoria' season 3 premiere

Matthew Perry overdose case: California doctor hit with explosive verdict

Matthew Perry overdose case: California doctor hit with explosive verdict
California doctor who supplied lethal dose of ketamine to ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry receives bombshell court ruling

Steve Cropper, legendary guitarist who shaped Southern soul, dies at 84

Steve Cropper, legendary guitarist who shaped Southern soul, dies at 84
Booker T. and the MGs’ legendary guitarist Steve Cropper passes away at the age of 84

Spotify Wrapped 2025 stuns fans with top songs of the year

Spotify Wrapped 2025 stuns fans with top songs of the year
From Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars to 'Kpop Demon Hunters' songs, Spotify Wrapped 2025 has chosen its top songs

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce receive marriage advice from George Clooney

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce receive marriage advice from George Clooney
The 'Cruel Summer' crooner and the NFL star announced dreamy engagement in August this year

'Love Is Blind' stars Alexa, Brennon Lemieux split year after becoming parents

'Love Is Blind' stars Alexa, Brennon Lemieux split year after becoming parents
Alexa and Brennon Lemieux tied the knot on July 2021

Bad Bunny tops Spotify Wrapped 2025 as global artist of the year

Bad Bunny tops Spotify Wrapped 2025 as global artist of the year
This marks Bad Bunny's fourth time earning the title after winning in 2020, 2021, and 2022

'Emily in Paris' season 5 trailer reveals Lily Collins' exciting journey

'Emily in Paris' season 5 trailer reveals Lily Collins' exciting journey
Lily Collins drops new season's final trailer on Instagram

Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried turn heads at 'The Housemaid' premiere

Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried turn heads at 'The Housemaid' premiere
'The Housemaid' set to premiere in December this year

Miley Cyrus gushes over ‘surprise’ proposal of fiancé Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus gushes over ‘surprise’ proposal of fiancé Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus reveals heartwarming insight into her '4 year' relationship with Maxx Morando before engagement

Jonas Brothers gives exciting update on ‘Camp Rock 3’

Jonas Brothers gives exciting update on ‘Camp Rock 3’
Jonas Brothers gets emotional as he recall reuniting with ‘Camp Rock 3’ cast

Travis Kelce breaks silence on argument with fiancée Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks silence on argument with fiancée Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce makes shocking confession about argument with Taylor Swift after engagement