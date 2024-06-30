Sports

  • by Web Desk
  • June 30, 2024
England announces squad for first two Test matches against West Indies, featuring notable first call-ups and some surprising exclusions.

As per BBC, Nottinghamshire fast bowler Dillon Pennington and Surrey wicketkeeper Jamie Smith are set to make their Test debuts.

Uncapped Surrey fast bowler Gus Atkinson, who was part of the Test tour of India earlier this year but did not play, is also included.

While, Shoaib Bashir has been selected as the spinner over his Somerset teammate Jack Leach.

All-rounder Chris Woakes returns to the Test squad for the first time since last summer's Ashes series.

The first Test at Lord's, starting on July 10, will mark James Anderson's final Test before his international retirement.

The squad for the second Test at Trent Bridge from July 18 will be the same, minus Anderson.

While, the third Test at Edgbaston begins on July 26.

England squad for first two Tests:

Ben Stokes (Durham, captain)

James Anderson (Lancashire - first Test only)

Gus Atkinson (Surrey)

Shoaib Bashir (Somerset)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Dan Lawrence (Surrey)

Dillon Pennington (Nottinghamshire)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Matthew Potts (Durham)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jamie Smith (Surrey, wk)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Durham's Matthew Potts is also included, while Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood are left out. 

Wood is currently part of the England T20 World Cup squad in the Caribbean.

While, Bashir's selection suggests he is now England's first-choice spinner, overtaking Leach, who is recovering from a knee injury.

Fixtures:

1st Test: July 10-14, Lord's (11:00 BST)

2nd Test: July 18-22, Trent Bridge (11:00 BST)

3rd Test: July 26-30, Edgbaston (11:00 BST)

India qualifies for T20 World Cup after a decade