Ben Shelton beats Cobolli to face Alex de Minaur in Canadian Open quarterfinals

Alex de Minaur, the 2023 National Bank Open runner-up, is back in the event's quarterfinals after earning a three-set win.

The ninth-seeded Australian edged seventh-seeded Frances Tiafoe of the United States 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in fourth-round action.

On the other hand, Ben Shelton defeated No. 13 Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (1) in the round of 16 at Canada’s national men’s tennis tournament on Sunday.

Shelton, who has a pair of tournament wins to his name, improved to 2-2 against his Italian opponent after also picking up a February victory in Acapulco.

A career-high seventh in the ATP Tour’s overall rankings, the 22-year-old Atlanta product made the semifinals in Washington last week after falling in the quarters to eventual winner, and world No. 1, Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon.

Shelton will meet No. 9 seed Alex de Minaur in the quarters on Tuesday after the Australian topped No. 7 Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. by a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 score line in early action at the ATP 1000 Masters event.

