Charles Leclerc aims to 'finish job' after 'difficult' Hungarian GP pole

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc leaves McLaren title hopes hanging after sensational Hungarian GP pole position

Chalres Leclerc vowed to “finish the job” after claiming suprising pole position at the Hungarain Grand Prix Qaulifying.

Taking to Instagram, the Ferrari drivers expressed his suprise and happiness on the unespected pole position.

He wrote, “Poleeeee positionnnnnn. Well, this one came out of nowhere. Soooo happy. Let’s push to finish the job tomorrow.”


The Monacan motorsports racing driver left begind the McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris with his unexpected performace, fading their hope for the title, Formula 1 reported.

The 27-year-old took his first pole position of the season after a quick lap to beat Piastri by a tiny margin of less than 0.03 seconds while Norris finished third 0.015secs behind his team-mate.

After winning the race Leclerc expressed, “Today I don’t understand anything at Formula 1! Honestly the whole Qualifying has been extremely difficult, when I say extremely difficult it’s not exaggerating. It was super, super difficult.”

“It was difficult for us to get to Q2, it was difficult for us to get to Q3. In Q3 the conditions changed a little bit, everything became a lot trickier, and I knew I just had to do a clean lap to target third. At the end, it’s pole position. I definitely did not expect that,” he added.

Leclerc's teammate Lewis Hamilton once again failed to progress and will start 12th, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, after a tough weekend, qualified 8th, behind Gabriel Bortoleto.

