Rahaman Ali, younger brother of boxer Muhammad Ali, passes away at 82

Muhammad Ali's daughter Hana Ali also wrote a heartfelt note to her uncle on his demise

Rahaman Ali, the younger brother of professional boxer Muhammad Ali, breathed his last at the age of 82.

On Saturday, the Muhammad Ali Center released a statement confirming his death.

“You can’t tell Muhammad’s story without mentioning Rahaman,” DeVone Holt, president and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center stated.

“He was one of the most constant sources of support for Muhammad during this career, and their relationship was a true example of what it means to be ‘my brother’s keeper,” the statement added.

However, the cause of death remains under wraps.

A glimpse into Rahaman Ali’s journey

Rahaman was born on July 18, 1943, and followed in his older brother and boxing icon Muhammad Ali’s footsteps and successfully achieved his goal of becoming a professional boxer.

He accomplished "14 out of his 18 professional bouts" between 1964 and 1972, according to the Center.

He also penned two books describing his entire journey with his brother, Muhammad Ali. The books include: 2014’s That’s Muhammad Ali’s Brother! My Life on the Undercard and 2019’s My Brother, Muhammad Ali – The Definitive Biography.

Muhammad’s daughter Hana Ali also wrote a heartfelt note to her uncle on Facebook, saying, “Today, the last living member of my father’s immediate family returned to heaven.”

Muhammad Ali passed away in 2016 at the age of 74 after fighting with Parkinson’s disease for 32-years.

