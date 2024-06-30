Pakistan announces squad for ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Pakistan announced its squad for the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup on Sunday, June 30.
As per PCB’s statement, the tournament is scheduled to be held in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from July 19 to 28.
Nida Dar has been retained as captain. The squad was confirmed after a four-day camp in Karachi.
Pakistan squad for ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup:
Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.
A training camp for the Pakistan women’s team will begin in Karachi on July 5 and continue until their departure on July 16.
Head coach Muhammad Wasim will lead the camp, supported by spin bowling coach Abdur Rehman, assistant bowling coach Junaid Khan, and assistant fielding coach Hanif Malik.
Meanwhile, Hina Munawar, Rabia Siddiq, and Waleed Ahmed are confirmed as the team manager, physiotherapist, and analyst, respectively.
Tournament groupings and fixtures:
Pakistan is in Group 'A' with India, Nepal, and UAE, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, and Malaysia are in Group 'B'.
Pakistan's first match of the tournament will be against arch-rival India on July 19, followed by matches against Nepal on July 21 and UAE on July 23.