Pakistan announces squad for ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Pakistan is in Group 'A' with India, Nepal, and UAE

  • June 30, 2024
Pakistan announced its squad for the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup on Sunday, June 30.

As per PCB’s statement, the tournament is scheduled to be held in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from July 19 to 28.

Nida Dar has been retained as captain. The squad was confirmed after a four-day camp in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup:

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.

A training camp for the Pakistan women’s team will begin in Karachi on July 5 and continue until their departure on July 16.

Head coach Muhammad Wasim will lead the camp, supported by spin bowling coach Abdur Rehman, assistant bowling coach Junaid Khan, and assistant fielding coach Hanif Malik. 

Meanwhile, Hina Munawar, Rabia Siddiq, and Waleed Ahmed are confirmed as the team manager, physiotherapist, and analyst, respectively.

Tournament groupings and fixtures:

Pakistan is in Group 'A' with India, Nepal, and UAE, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, and Malaysia are in Group 'B'.

Pakistan's first match of the tournament will be against arch-rival India on July 19, followed by matches against Nepal on July 21 and UAE on July 23.

Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20 internationals
England announces squad for first two Test matches against West Indies
Indian fans on cloud nine as teams win T20 World Cup final: Watch
Argentina knocks out Peru from Copa America 2024 in final group clash
End of era: India’s ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma and ‘King Kohli’s’ last T20 match
Anuska Sharma pens heartfelt post for husband Virat Kohli on winning T20 WC
Switzerland stuns UEFA defending champions Italy with 2-0 win
PM Narendra Modi Congratulates team India on T20 World Cup win
Virat Kohli announces T20I retirement after India's World Cup victory
India secures ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title with victory over South Africa
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Former soccer player Landry N'Guemo dies at 38