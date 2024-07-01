Yumna Zaidi drops BTS flaunting Zarnab and Munna's sizzling chemistry

Yumna Zaidi shared a glimpse of her Gentleman day with her 9M followers!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the Raaz-e-Ulfat star turned heads as she shared some eye-popping insights from the drama sets.
The first picture featured the co-stars laughing their heart out on sets.
In the second, eagle-eyed fans noticed the duo chatting away and acting out their roles as the cameras captured them followed by similar other shots.
“ It’s my Gentleman today,” Zaidi captioned her carousel.
As soon as her pictures from the sets did rounds, her die-hard admirers rushed to the comments section.
One wrote, “ Yumna You are looking hot.”
“Love love love this,” the second penned.
“ Zarnab and Munna are such absolute cuties,” the third effused.
“Waiting for Gentleman,” the fourth added.
Zaidi, known for her epic portrayal of Meerab in the blockbuster drama series titled Tere Bin, opposite Wahaj Ali, aka Murtasim has now bagged the biggest role of a journalist named Zarnab in Green Entertainment’s Gentleman.
Before the drama began, the two appeared in style for its star-studded promotions.
Yumna Zaidi’s alleged pairing with Humayun Saeed is being adored by fans all over.