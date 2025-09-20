Bianca Censori's younger sister sparks buzz with her daring fashion choices  

Kanye West's second wife, Bianca Censori's younger sister, Angelina Censori, is following in her footsteps.
The 21-year-old Australian model broke the internet with her daring fashion style postings on social media.
On Wednesday, September 17, Angelina turned to her Instagram account to drop sizzling photos of herself, showing her skin.
She kicked off her post with a bold snapshot of herself, posing for a camera while wearing low-rise dark jeans and a cropped, long-sleeved leather jacket.
The rising fashionista completed her look with black sunglasses and a hair bun tied at the back, leaving some hair loose at the front.
As her steamy clicks gained traction on social media, fans quickly rushed to her comments section as her fashion sense reminded them of her elder sister and Kanye West’s life partner, Bianca.
One fan commented, "Just like Bianca."
"I think both of them are quite repulsive, very cheap and extremely exploited for attention. Nothing to see here," another noted.
A third said, "Born without a waist."
Over the past few months, Angelina has been seen several times in outfits that echo her sister Bianca's bold fashion.
It is important to mention that Bianca Censori was last publicly seen at the Grammys red carpet earlier this year, where she walked in a naked dress alongside Kanye West.
For those unaware, Ye and Australian model tied the knot in December 2022, after the rap icon parted ways from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.