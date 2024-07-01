World

Sri Lankan opposition leader Rajavarothiam Sampanthan dies at 91

Sri Lankan MP Rajavarothiam Sampanthan fought for Tamil rights

  • by Web Desk
  • July 01, 2024
Sri Lankan MP Rajavarothiam Sampanthan fought for Tamil rights
Sri Lankan MP Rajavarothiam Sampanthan fought for Tamil rights

Veteran Sri Lankan opposition leader Rajavarothiam Sampanthan, who fought for Tamil rights, died at the age of 91.

According to ADP News, a lawyer and one of the longest-serving MPs died in the capital, Colombo, on Sunday, June 30. He led a diverse coalition called the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), the main political group representing Tamils in Sri Lanka’s north and east, for 23 years.

TNA confirmed the news of the death of its leader on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saying, “We announce with deep regret the passing of Hon. R. Sampanthan, Leader of the TNA and MP for Trincomalee, a little while ago. Funeral arrangements will be notified later.”

Sampanthan became the leader of the opposition in 2015, making history as the first member of the ethnic minority group to hold a parliamentary post in 32 years.

After becoming the opposition leader, he said, “We will oppose the government on all issues where it is in the national interest to do so." "We will support the government on all issues where such support is justified.”

The former president, Mahinda Rajapaksa, paid tribute to Sampanthan. He expressed, “My deepest condolences on the passing of TNA Leader R. Sampanthan. He was an old friend and colleague, and we shared many a day discussing various issues. His demise is a loss to the Sri Lankan political fraternity, and may his family and friends overcome this sad loss.”

Killer Mike dedicates his BET Award to ‘black people’

Killer Mike dedicates his BET Award to ‘black people’
Abhishek Bachchan reviews dad Amitabh Bachchan's recent release 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Abhishek Bachchan reviews dad Amitabh Bachchan's recent release 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Usher addresses ex-wife Tameka Foster in BET Awards monologue

Usher addresses ex-wife Tameka Foster in BET Awards monologue
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song

Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song

World News

Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
National Rally leads 'first round' of France's parliamentary elections
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
France begins to vote in snap parliamentary election
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
‘Hurricane Beryl’ intensifies, poses ‘extremely dangerous’ threat to Caribbean islands
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Hamas chief meets Turkish intelligence head for Gaza cease-fire talks
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
US proposes 'new language' to bridge Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Massoud Pezeshkian emerges strong in Iran's presidential election runoff
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Wildfire rages in forest near Athens amid strong winds
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Trump calls Biden ‘bad, weak Palestinian’ in first presidential debate
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Iranians vote for new president after Ebrahim Raisi's tragic death
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Biden's first presidential debate with Trump sparks criticism
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Asia's capital cities sizzle as heatwave intensifies: Details Inside
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Here's what polls say about Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer final debate