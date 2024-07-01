Sri Lankan opposition leader Rajavarothiam Sampanthan dies at 91

Veteran Sri Lankan opposition leader Rajavarothiam Sampanthan, who fought for Tamil rights, died at the age of 91.
According to ADP News, a lawyer and one of the longest-serving MPs died in the capital, Colombo, on Sunday, June 30. He led a diverse coalition called the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), the main political group representing Tamils in Sri Lanka’s north and east, for 23 years.
TNA confirmed the news of the death of its leader on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saying, “We announce with deep regret the passing of Hon. R. Sampanthan, Leader of the TNA and MP for Trincomalee, a little while ago. Funeral arrangements will be notified later.”
Sampanthan became the leader of the opposition in 2015, making history as the first member of the ethnic minority group to hold a parliamentary post in 32 years.
After becoming the opposition leader, he said, “We will oppose the government on all issues where it is in the national interest to do so." "We will support the government on all issues where such support is justified.”
The former president, Mahinda Rajapaksa, paid tribute to Sampanthan. He expressed, “My deepest condolences on the passing of TNA Leader R. Sampanthan. He was an old friend and colleague, and we shared many a day discussing various issues. His demise is a loss to the Sri Lankan political fraternity, and may his family and friends overcome this sad loss.”