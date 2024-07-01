Simone Biles secures Paris Olympics spot with US trials victory

Simone Biles has qualified for the Paris Olympics after winning the US Olympics 2024 trials on Sunday, June 30 in Minneapolis.
According to USA Today, Biles extended her unbeaten streak and qualified for the Olympics for the third consecutive time.
She became the fourth gymnast in the US to achieve this milestone, after Muriel Grossfeld, Linda Metheny, and Dominique Dawes.
Biles said, “I knew I wasn't done after the performances in Tokyo. Getting back in the gym and trusting the process with (coaches Cecile and Laurent Landi), I knew I'd be back."
She further added, “I never pictured going to another Olympic Games after Tokyo just because of the circumstances. I never thought I would go back to the gym again, be twisting, feel free. So, it's actually really exciting."
Although she fell on a balance beam during trails, she still managed to finish with 117.225 points, five-plus points ahead of Suni Lee.
Biles will be joined by three members of the Tokyo Olympics team: all-around gold medalist Suni Lee, floor gold medalist Jade Carey, and Jordan Chiles, who helped the US team silver in Paris.