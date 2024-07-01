Sports

Simone Biles secures Paris Olympics spot with US trials victory

Simone Biles books a spot in the Olympics for the historic third time

  • by Web Desk
  • July 01, 2024


Simone Biles has qualified for the Paris Olympics after winning the US Olympics 2024 trials on Sunday, June 30 in Minneapolis.

According to USA Today, Biles extended her unbeaten streak and qualified for the Olympics for the third consecutive time.

She became the fourth gymnast in the US to achieve this milestone, after Muriel Grossfeld, Linda Metheny, and Dominique Dawes.

Biles said, “I knew I wasn't done after the performances in Tokyo. Getting back in the gym and trusting the process with (coaches Cecile and Laurent Landi), I knew I'd be back."

She further added, “I never pictured going to another Olympic Games after Tokyo just because of the circumstances. I never thought I would go back to the gym again, be twisting, feel free. So, it's actually really exciting."

Although she fell on a balance beam during trails, she still managed to finish with 117.225 points, five-plus points ahead of Suni Lee.

Biles will be joined by three members of the Tokyo Olympics team: all-around gold medalist Suni Lee, floor gold medalist Jade Carey, and Jordan Chiles, who helped the US team silver in Paris. 

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he does not want his kids to be papped

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he does not want his kids to be papped

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet quash split rumors with movie date night

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet quash split rumors with movie date night
Prince William deeply feels Prince Harry’s absence on mom Diana’s birthday

Prince William deeply feels Prince Harry’s absence on mom Diana’s birthday
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100

Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100

Sports News

Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Virat Kohli hails 'lovely' wife Anushka Sharma for T20 World Cup win
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Babar Azam to play under Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy in GT20 Canada 2024
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
India women's cricket team makes history with Test victory over South Africa
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Pakistan announces squad for ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20 internationals
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
England announces squad for first two Test matches against West Indies
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Indian fans on cloud nine as teams win T20 World Cup final: Watch
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Argentina knocks out Peru from Copa America 2024 in final group clash
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
End of era: India’s ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma and ‘King Kohli’s’ last T20 match
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Anuska Sharma pens heartfelt post for husband Virat Kohli on winning T20 WC
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Switzerland stuns UEFA defending champions Italy with 2-0 win
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
PM Narendra Modi Congratulates team India on T20 World Cup win