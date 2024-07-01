Entertainment

Blake Lively flaunts her new friends from Italy getaway

Blake Lively shared a peek into her Italy getaway on Instagram account on Monday

  • by Web Desk
  • July 01, 2024
Blake Lively is making some new friends!

The Gossip Girls actress took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a glimpse into her Italy getaway, showcasing her friendship-making skills and her love for fashion, food, and friends.

Her first Instagram story featured Lively with jeweler Carlo Eleuteri from the vintage jewelry boutique, Eleuteri.

"When I travel, I make friends, Italy was no exception,” she penned alongside the photo.

Lively then shared another snap of herself posing in an ice cream parlor with a new pal.

“Frabizo and family! We literally treated this gelateria as our nightclub,” she penned as the Bee Gees song Stayin’ Alive played over the photo.

The A Simple Favor star also shared photos from her visits to restaurants Aurora and Villa Margherita Capri and gushed about the food and company.

"My Capri fashion got real specific and fab," she wrote, sharing a solo shot of herself posing by a gate outdoors.

Lively posted another picture of herself on same place.

“Get after those patterns, girl," she added, tagging Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Magnolia Pearl Clothing, and Gucci.

The actress concluded her sneak peek with gushing over the handmade sweaters from Farella Capri, saying, "It's like joy, in thread form

This trip comes after Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, watched Taylor Swift's concert in Madrid, Spain, last month. 

