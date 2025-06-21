Kate Upton, Justin Verlander welcome baby number 2  

Kate Upton and her husband, Justin Verlander, welcomed a new addition to their adorable family.
The renowned supermodel gave birth to her son, Bellamy Brooks Verlander, with her life partner on Thursday, June 19.
TMZ reported that the couple, who are also parents to their first daughter, Genevieve, have not officially confirmed the update.
Verlander took paternity leave by the San Francisco Giants on Friday, June 20, to thoroughly take care of his newly arrived son.
Kate Upton sparks pregnancy rumors:
As reported by Page Six, Upton initially sparked pregnancy speculations on January 19 when she was spotted at the beach spending quality time with her partner.
At the time, the model-turned-actress concealed her baby bump under a black sweater, which she paired with a baggy pair of navy pants.
According to media reports, Upton and Verlander made their last public appearance at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet, accompanied by their little daughter.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander relationship timeline:
The two initially sparked romance speculations in 2014 before taking their relationship to the next level with their low-key marriage in 2017.
They got married in an intimate wedding function that took place in Tuscany, Italy.
However, in November 2017, Upton announced her first pregnancy with her professional baseball player husband.
Taking to Instagram, the model shared a stunning photo of herself standing on the balcony of a private hotel in Florida.
She captioned her post, "#PregnantinMiami."
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander welcomed their first daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.