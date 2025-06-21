Diddy’s shocking baby oil, lube collection exposed during sex-trafficking trial

Shocking new evidence photos from Sean “Diddy” Combs’ LA home were exposed during the latest hearing of his sex-trafficking and racketeering case.

In a new update published on Friday, June 20, Page Six reported that the disgraced American rapper kept his shockingly massive supply of baby oil and lubricants in cabinets, drawers, and an apparent humidity-controlled storage.

During the latest hearing of the case, images from FBI’s March raid on Diddy’s LA mansion were revealed, offering an inside glimpse into the rapper’s drug-fueled swinger lifestyle.

Along with a staggering 200 bottles of baby oil and 900 bottle of lubricants, the officials also found a variety of weapons that were stored in multiple corners of his residence, including the bedroom.

Besides Sean Combs’s Los Angeles mansion, the FBI also raided his Miami home, where they discovered an array of weapons, several boxes of high-platform heels, lingerie, numerous bags of narcotics, and a massive stock of baby oil and lubes.

These evidence photos come after jurors heard graphic testimony regarding the alleged wild parties and freak-offs hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Several witnesses, including the rapper’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, took the stand in the ongoing high-profile sex-trafficking and racketeering case.

