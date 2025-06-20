Reese Witherspoon pens loving wish for Nicole Kidman on her 58th birthday 

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating Nicole Kidman's 58th birthday!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, June 20, Witherspoon penned a sweet wish for her old pal and Big Little Lies co-star, Kidman.
The Sweet Home Alabama actress shared a throwback video of herself delivering a heartfelt speech in honor of Kidman at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award, where the Babygirl star was recipient of AFI.
In the clip, Witherspoon could be heard recounting a common experience of watching a foreign film with Kidman.
“And she’s like, ‘But do you see that director?' I mean, it’s incredible. Reese, we must get her. We must!'” she said in the clip, earning laughs from everyone, including Kidman.
Alongside the clip, Witherspoon wrote, “Happy Birthday @nicolekidman! Love you so much!”
Kidman and Witherspoon became friends after first starring together in HBO’s series adaptation of the Liane Moriarty novel Big Little Lies in 2017, for which they also served as executive producers.
The AFI tribute was held on April 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, honoring Kidman for her contribution to American culture through film and television.
Beside triumph acting career, Nicole Kidman is also a proud mother of four kids.
She shares two children, Bella and Connor, with ex-husband Tom Cruise and two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, with her longtime husband, Keith Urban.