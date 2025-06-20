Priyanka Chopra reveals how Malti Marie manages school amid SSMB29 shoot

'Citadel' star reflected on raising her daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, amid her busy schedule

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Priyanka Chopra is pulling back the curtain on life as a working mom, sharing how her daughter Malti Marie is managing school while she films SSMB29 in India.

The Citadel star appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s show, reflecting on raising her young daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, amid her busy schedule.

Chopra said, “I’m filming a movie in India, so I fly back and forth from there. So we’re based in this East Coast summer right now, and she’s (Malti) going to school here. She has her little clique of friends, and her schedule’s even crazier than mine.”

The mother of one added, “There are so many classes. Kids do so much… She wants to socialise with other babies."

Elsewhere in her discussion, Chopra mentioned Malti’s favourite song saying, “She, by the way, Moana has been a favourite. She loves… she wears a Moana dress all day and Moana 2 is her favourite. But she has a varied sense of music. She listens to… APT is her favourite song, by the way. Every morning. Morning song.”

Upon asking if Malti listens to any Nick Jonas or Jonas Brothers’ songs, the Fashion star laughed and said, “I mean, she doesn’t identify them, but she calls them ‘The Doughnut Brothers’… Isn’t it amazing? We should merch that… Let’s make that into the new Labubu."

To note, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jonas welcomed their first child together via surrogate on January 15, 2022.

Read more : Entertainment
Miley Cyrus opens up about ‘cougar’ bond with beau Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus opens up about ‘cougar’ bond with beau Maxx Morando
'Flower' singer along with her sister and her mother, Tish Cyrus shared about a common dynamic in their romantic lives
'28 Years Later' director Danny Boyle recalls bizarre set challenge
'28 Years Later' director Danny Boyle recalls bizarre set challenge
Danny Boyle revealed the challenges of making '28 Years Later'
Reese Witherspoon pens loving wish for Nicole Kidman on her 58th birthday
Reese Witherspoon pens loving wish for Nicole Kidman on her 58th birthday
Nicole Kidman, the wife of Keith Urban, marks her 58th birthday on Friday, June 20
Ed Sheeran reveals story behind new racing song ‘Drive’ from ‘F1: The Album’
Ed Sheeran reveals story behind new racing song ‘Drive’ from ‘F1: The Album’
Ed Sheeran’s full 'F1: The Album' is set drop on June 27, the same day 'F1: The Movie' will release
‘Batman Begins’ writer recalls Christopher Nolan’s warning about Ben Affleck’s film
‘Batman Begins’ writer recalls Christopher Nolan’s warning about Ben Affleck’s film
David S. Goyer revealed that Christopher Nolan gave him a warning about Ben Affleck’s version of 'Batman'
Coldplay thrills fans with new dates for Music of the Spheres world tour
Coldplay thrills fans with new dates for Music of the Spheres world tour
The British rock band announces twelve more Music of the Spheres world tour concerts in the UK
Miley Cyrus gushes over sharing stage with Beyoncé: ‘dream come true’
Miley Cyrus gushes over sharing stage with Beyoncé: ‘dream come true’
The ‘More To Lose’ singer joined Beyoncé onstage during her Cowboy Carter Tour to promote her new album ‘Something Beautiful’
Chris Brown's legal battle continues as he pleads not guilty in London case
Chris Brown's legal battle continues as he pleads not guilty in London case
The 'Indigo' hitmaker appeared at a London court on Friday for his high-profile assault case
Lorde debuts 'Hammer' as final track from upcoming music album 'Virgin'
Lorde debuts 'Hammer' as final track from upcoming music album 'Virgin'
The 'Royals' singer is set to release her fourth studio album, Virgin, in June this year
Lizzo confesses using Ozempic for extreme weight loss
Lizzo confesses using Ozempic for extreme weight loss
Lizzo sets the secord straight, confirming Ozempic rumors amid her weight loss journey
Miley Cyrus promotes 'Something Beautiful' with Beyoncé on Cowboy Carter tour
Miley Cyrus promotes 'Something Beautiful' with Beyoncé on Cowboy Carter tour
Beyoncé kicked off her iconic Cowboy Carter Tour in April this in support of her eighth studio album of the same name
Fat Joe hit with shocking $20M lawsuit over alleged sexual acts with minors
Fat Joe hit with shocking $20M lawsuit over alleged sexual acts with minors
The ‘Saturday Night Special’ rapper has been sued in a $20 million lawsuit alleging sexual misconducts involving minors