Priyanka Chopra reveals how Malti Marie manages school amid SSMB29 shoot

Priyanka Chopra is pulling back the curtain on life as a working mom, sharing how her daughter Malti Marie is managing school while she films SSMB29 in India.
The Citadel star appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s show, reflecting on raising her young daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, amid her busy schedule.
Chopra said, “I’m filming a movie in India, so I fly back and forth from there. So we’re based in this East Coast summer right now, and she’s (Malti) going to school here. She has her little clique of friends, and her schedule’s even crazier than mine.”
The mother of one added, “There are so many classes. Kids do so much… She wants to socialise with other babies."
Elsewhere in her discussion, Chopra mentioned Malti’s favourite song saying, “She, by the way, Moana has been a favourite. She loves… she wears a Moana dress all day and Moana 2 is her favourite. But she has a varied sense of music. She listens to… APT is her favourite song, by the way. Every morning. Morning song.”
Upon asking if Malti listens to any Nick Jonas or Jonas Brothers’ songs, the Fashion star laughed and said, “I mean, she doesn’t identify them, but she calls them ‘The Doughnut Brothers’… Isn’t it amazing? We should merch that… Let’s make that into the new Labubu."
To note, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jonas welcomed their first child together via surrogate on January 15, 2022.