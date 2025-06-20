'28 Years Later' director Danny Boyle recalls bizarre set challenge

Danny Boyle has opened up about an unexpected challenge while filming 28 Years Later.
While conversing with PEOPLE, the director revealed that shooting scenes with fully naked zombies turned into a “logistical nightmare” on set, despite the star power of Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes.
“I mean, if you're recently infected, you'd have some clothes, but if you've been infected for a long time, the clothes would just disintegrate with the way that you behave,” Boyle said.
He said that the now 14-year-old Alfie Williams playing the key role of Spike, the son of Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s character Jamie, fully naked in a zombie role.
However, the people were not allowed on the film’s set under the Child Sex Offenses Act, Boyle mentioned.
“We never knew that going in, it was a nightmare,” Boyle said.
He added, “Interestingly, because there was a 12-year-old boy on set, you're not allowed for anybody to be naked, not really naked, so they look naked, but it's all prosthetics.”
Boyle said the intimacy coordinator informed him that no nudity was allowed on set with a child actor present, as it would violate regulations.
“So it's like, ‘Oh my God,’ so we had to make everybody prosthetic genitals,” he disclosed.
To note, in 2003, Boyle joined heads with screenwriter Alex Garland to produce the first film in the zombie thriller franchise, which starred Cillian Murphy.
Boyle and Garland produced the second installment of the series, 28 Weeks Later, in 2007 and in January it was confirmed that the duo would be returning for the next entirely new trilogy.
28 Years Later hits theaters June 20.