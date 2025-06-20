Ed Sheeran reveals story behind new racing song ‘Drive’ from ‘F1: The Album’

Ed Sheeran’s full 'F1: The Album' is set drop on June 27, the same day 'F1: The Movie' will release

Just hours after releasing his new single Drive from F1: The Album, Ed Sheeran has revealed his inspiration behind the racing song.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, June 20, the Perfect singer shared a short clip of Drive, which is produced by John Mayer and Blake Slatkin.

“I got asked to do a song for the @f1movie. I knew that I wanted to make a proper rock song for it, a proper driving song. Something you’d wanna turn up to the fullest amount whilst driving,” he wrote along the music video.

Ed went on to share, “I wrote it in the studio with @blakeslatkin and @johnmayer , then we got @pino_palladino_official_ and Dave Grohl to be the final jigsaw pieces of the song. Pure dream team for the genre of rock, and I really feel what we created fits the scene in the movie so well.

The Grammy winning musician further shared his love for writing songs for the movies, a love that began when he created I See Fire for The Hobbit.

“I love my time at the f1 whenever I get to go play there. so this was like a match made in heaven. I’m so honoured to work with such great musicians on it, and hope you guys love the end result. drive out now,” he added, referring F1: The Movie.

The film stars Brad Pitt alongside real-life F1 legends Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Ed Sheeran’s full F1: The Album will be released on June 27, the same day F1: The Movie is set to hit the theaters in the U.S.

