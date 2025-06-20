Miley Cyrus opens up about ‘cougar’ bond with beau Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus is embracing her sense of humor and family ties, joking about being “cougars” alongside her mom Tish and sister Brandi.
While conversing at Sorry We're Cyrus podcast, the Flower singer along with her sister and her mother, Tish Cyrus opened up about a shared and common dynamic in their romantic lives.
"What does it say about the three of us that, technically, we are all cougars?" Brandi quipped during the podcast episode released on Thursday, June 19.
The Something Beautiful singer remarked that the phrase symbolized “so many things” before teasing that she might be “the landslide” in the group because of the age gap.
"[Maxx] will be 27 when I turn 33, which I’m so excited for him to turn 27 ‘cause that was such a great year for me," Miley said.
She went on to say, "I’m just hoping that, as long as he follows in my footsteps, everything is going to be great."
Miley added, "That’s right when I started turning my life around."
"Wait, you and Matt, at some point, [will you be] the same age?” Tish asked Brandi of her boyfriend, adding, "Cause it’s only a year."
Southcombe, who was behind the camera during the episode interrupted the conversation to correct Tish about his age.
"I’m 36 right now," he made clear, before it then clicked for Brandi that they "won’t ever be the same age."
Tish shared that she and Purcell are "only two years apart" in between their birthdays, despite the three-year gap at the moment.
Miley chimed in, "Me and Maxx … sometimes we’re only four [years apart] for three days. We’re only a couple of days apart."
To note, Miley, 32, is in a relationship with Maxx Morando, 26, Brandi, 38, is dating Matt Southcombe, 36, while Tish, 58, is married to actor Dominic Purcell, 55.