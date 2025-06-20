Miley Cyrus opens up about ‘cougar’ bond with beau Maxx Morando

'Flower' singer along with her sister and her mother, Tish Cyrus shared about a common dynamic in their romantic lives

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Miley Cyrus is embracing her sense of humor and family ties, joking about being “cougars” alongside her mom Tish and sister Brandi.

While conversing at Sorry We're Cyrus podcast, the Flower singer along with her sister and her mother, Tish Cyrus opened up about a shared and common dynamic in their romantic lives.

"What does it say about the three of us that, technically, we are all cougars?" Brandi quipped during the podcast episode released on Thursday, June 19.

The Something Beautiful singer remarked that the phrase symbolized “so many things” before teasing that she might be “the landslide” in the group because of the age gap.

"[Maxx] will be 27 when I turn 33, which I’m so excited for him to turn 27 ‘cause that was such a great year for me," Miley said.

She went on to say, "I’m just hoping that, as long as he follows in my footsteps, everything is going to be great."

Miley added, "That’s right when I started turning my life around."

"Wait, you and Matt, at some point, [will you be] the same age?” Tish asked Brandi of her boyfriend, adding, "Cause it’s only a year."

Southcombe, who was behind the camera during the episode interrupted the conversation to correct Tish about his age.

"I’m 36 right now," he made clear, before it then clicked for Brandi that they "won’t ever be the same age."

Tish shared that she and Purcell are "only two years apart" in between their birthdays, despite the three-year gap at the moment.

Miley chimed in, "Me and Maxx … sometimes we’re only four [years apart] for three days. We’re only a couple of days apart."

To note, Miley, 32, is in a relationship with Maxx Morando, 26, Brandi, 38, is dating Matt Southcombe, 36, while Tish, 58, is married to actor Dominic Purcell, 55.

Read more : Entertainment
'28 Years Later' director Danny Boyle recalls bizarre set challenge
'28 Years Later' director Danny Boyle recalls bizarre set challenge
Danny Boyle revealed the challenges of making '28 Years Later'
Reese Witherspoon pens loving wish for Nicole Kidman on her 58th birthday
Reese Witherspoon pens loving wish for Nicole Kidman on her 58th birthday
Nicole Kidman, the wife of Keith Urban, marks her 58th birthday on Friday, June 20
Ed Sheeran reveals story behind new racing song ‘Drive’ from ‘F1: The Album’
Ed Sheeran reveals story behind new racing song ‘Drive’ from ‘F1: The Album’
Ed Sheeran’s full 'F1: The Album' is set drop on June 27, the same day 'F1: The Movie' will release
‘Batman Begins’ writer recalls Christopher Nolan’s warning about Ben Affleck’s film
‘Batman Begins’ writer recalls Christopher Nolan’s warning about Ben Affleck’s film
David S. Goyer revealed that Christopher Nolan gave him a warning about Ben Affleck’s version of 'Batman'
Coldplay thrills fans with new dates for Music of the Spheres world tour
Coldplay thrills fans with new dates for Music of the Spheres world tour
The British rock band announces twelve more Music of the Spheres world tour concerts in the UK
Miley Cyrus gushes over sharing stage with Beyoncé: ‘dream come true’
Miley Cyrus gushes over sharing stage with Beyoncé: ‘dream come true’
The ‘More To Lose’ singer joined Beyoncé onstage during her Cowboy Carter Tour to promote her new album ‘Something Beautiful’
Chris Brown's legal battle continues as he pleads not guilty in London case
Chris Brown's legal battle continues as he pleads not guilty in London case
The 'Indigo' hitmaker appeared at a London court on Friday for his high-profile assault case
Lorde debuts 'Hammer' as final track from upcoming music album 'Virgin'
Lorde debuts 'Hammer' as final track from upcoming music album 'Virgin'
The 'Royals' singer is set to release her fourth studio album, Virgin, in June this year
Lizzo confesses using Ozempic for extreme weight loss
Lizzo confesses using Ozempic for extreme weight loss
Lizzo sets the secord straight, confirming Ozempic rumors amid her weight loss journey
Miley Cyrus promotes 'Something Beautiful' with Beyoncé on Cowboy Carter tour
Miley Cyrus promotes 'Something Beautiful' with Beyoncé on Cowboy Carter tour
Beyoncé kicked off her iconic Cowboy Carter Tour in April this in support of her eighth studio album of the same name
Fat Joe hit with shocking $20M lawsuit over alleged sexual acts with minors
Fat Joe hit with shocking $20M lawsuit over alleged sexual acts with minors
The ‘Saturday Night Special’ rapper has been sued in a $20 million lawsuit alleging sexual misconducts involving minors
Coldplay set to re-release nine albums on recycled plastic records
Coldplay set to re-release nine albums on recycled plastic records
Coldplay's upcoming concert from Music of the Spheres world tour is set to take place next month in Canada