Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom’s relationship strained by ‘argument’ over space flight

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker took a 10-minute Blue Origin spaceflight alongside her female crew in April

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship has reportedly hit a rough patch and it all reportedly began with her “cringeworthy” spaceflight.

On April 1, the Dark Horse hitmaker took a 10-minute Blue Origin NS-31 flight alongside her female crew to visit space for the first time.

Now, Daily Mail has reported that Perry received no support from fiancé and the couple had explosive fight over it.

“He told her the whole thing looked ridiculous. He said it was cringeworthy. Embarrassing. This was in the middle of a fight, and it hurt her feelings,” an insider told the outlet.

The source went on to share, “Of course she was hurt. Imagine going to space — motherf****** space — and your partner isn't impressed. She hoped he'd be more supportive.”

According to the sources, the tensions between the pair heightened as Bloom will be attending Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ Italy wedding this month without Perry as she tours.

“He complains about her going to space, and then wants to go to the wedding of the people who made it possible for her to do this in the first place,” the insider added.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who share a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, got engaged in 2019 but put their 2020 wedding on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, earlier this month, it was reported that there was “tension” in the pair’s relationship.

