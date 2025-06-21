Keke Palmer picks favorite film to share with son Leodis

Keke Palmer welcomed her first child Leodis with her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer is already planning movie night with her son!

The Emmy award winner recently revealed the one film from her career she’s most excited to share with her 2-year-old son, Leodis.

Speaking with E! News, the multi-talented performer discussed her latest music release Just Keke, her role in The Pickup, and which movie she’s most eager for her son Leodis, 2, to eventually watch.

"Very excited for him to see Akeelah and the Bee," she told the outlet.

Palmer welcomed her first child in February 2023, with her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

Notably, Palmer hasn’t held back on sharing her journey as a mom, regularly posting sweet moments and goofy videos of Leo online.

"Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update. I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all," Palmer wrote on Instagram in March 2023.

She added, "I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can’t imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life!"

To note, the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer host and Darius began their relationship in June 2021 and welcomed their son the following year.

But, things were not smooth between them and Keke obtained a temporary restraining order against Darius in November 2023, in which she alleged domestic and emotional abuse.

