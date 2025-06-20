Coldplay thrills fans with new dates for Music of the Spheres world tour

The British rock band announces twelve more Music of the Spheres world tour concerts in the UK

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Coldplay thrills fans with new dates for Music of the Spheres world tour
Coldplay thrills fans with new dates for Music of the Spheres world tour

Coldplay has stirred excitement among their fans with major new announcement.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, June 20, the British rock band unveiled 12 new UK shows for their superhit Music of the Spheres world tour, along with a list of special guests who will be joining them onstage.

“Supports just announced for this summer’s UK dates,” they captioned.

Alongside the caption, the band shared an image that featured all the dates and special guests for the upcoming shows.

The four musicians-based band unveiled that two shows, scheduled for August 18 and 19, 2025, will take place at Craven Park in Hull, UK.

Furthermore, rest of the 10 concerts will be held at Wembley Stadium in London from August 22 to September 8.

Meanwhile, joining them in their thrilling performances as special guests will be Ayra Starr, Beabadoobee, Tems, Elyanna, Chiedu Oraka, Chloe Qisha, Gustavo Dudamel, and the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela.

The musicians also shared that all the 12 concerts have been “sold out.”

Fans’ reaction to the post:

Commenting on the post, a fan shared, “26.8. with my son we come from Germany to the beautiful Great Britain. We are so looking forward to your wonderful concert, which we were already able to experience in Düsseldorf.”

Another penned, “First time trying for tickets, 20 years of being your fan. Dream came true, I got two tickets for the 26nd. Don't give up, people.”

“Gonna be an amazing summer with you guys!!!” a third excitedly wrote.

Coldplay’s upcoming four concerts are scheduled at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Canada, from July 7 to 12, 2025.

Read more : Entertainment
‘Batman Begins’ writer recalls Christopher Nolan’s warning about Ben Affleck’s film
‘Batman Begins’ writer recalls Christopher Nolan’s warning about Ben Affleck’s film
David S. Goyer revealed that Christopher Nolan gave him a warning about Ben Affleck’s version of 'Batman'
Miley Cyrus gushes over sharing stage with Beyoncé: ‘dream come true’
Miley Cyrus gushes over sharing stage with Beyoncé: ‘dream come true’
The ‘More To Lose’ singer joined Beyoncé onstage during her Cowboy Carter Tour to promote her new album ‘Something Beautiful’
Chris Brown's legal battle continues as he pleads not guilty in London case
Chris Brown's legal battle continues as he pleads not guilty in London case
The 'Indigo' hitmaker appeared at a London court on Friday for his high-profile assault case
Lorde debuts 'Hammer' as final track from upcoming music album 'Virgin'
Lorde debuts 'Hammer' as final track from upcoming music album 'Virgin'
The 'Royals' singer is set to release her fourth studio album, Virgin, in June this year
Lizzo confesses using Ozempic for extreme weight loss
Lizzo confesses using Ozempic for extreme weight loss
Lizzo sets the secord straight, confirming Ozempic rumors amid her weight loss journey
Miley Cyrus promotes 'Something Beautiful' with Beyoncé on Cowboy Carter tour
Miley Cyrus promotes 'Something Beautiful' with Beyoncé on Cowboy Carter tour
Beyoncé kicked off her iconic Cowboy Carter Tour in April this in support of her eighth studio album of the same name
Fat Joe hit with shocking $20M lawsuit over alleged sexual acts with minors
Fat Joe hit with shocking $20M lawsuit over alleged sexual acts with minors
The ‘Saturday Night Special’ rapper has been sued in a $20 million lawsuit alleging sexual misconducts involving minors
Coldplay set to re-release nine albums on recycled plastic records
Coldplay set to re-release nine albums on recycled plastic records
Coldplay's upcoming concert from Music of the Spheres world tour is set to take place next month in Canada
'Hannah Montana' star Mitchel Musso reacts to Miley Cyrus' drug claims
'Hannah Montana' star Mitchel Musso reacts to Miley Cyrus' drug claims
Miley Cyrus opened up with sensational claims involving Billy Ray Cyrus and 'Hannah Montana' star Mitchel Musso
Jonas Brothers releases ’No Time to Talk’ ahead of tour
Jonas Brothers releases ’No Time to Talk’ ahead of tour
Jonas Brothers are set to kick off JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown world tour in two days
Selena Gomez reunites with 'Only Murders in the Buidling' crew on Match Game
Selena Gomez reunites with 'Only Murders in the Buidling' crew on Match Game
The 'Only Murders in the Building' season 5 slated to be released on Hulu this year
Sabrina Carpenter gives loving shout-out to mum Elizabeth on her birthday
Sabrina Carpenter gives loving shout-out to mum Elizabeth on her birthday
The ‘Manchild’ songstress, Sabrina Carpenter, celebrates her mother Elizabeth Carpenter’s birthday with a sweet wish