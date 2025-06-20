Coldplay thrills fans with new dates for Music of the Spheres world tour

Coldplay has stirred excitement among their fans with major new announcement.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, June 20, the British rock band unveiled 12 new UK shows for their superhit Music of the Spheres world tour, along with a list of special guests who will be joining them onstage.
“Supports just announced for this summer’s UK dates,” they captioned.
Alongside the caption, the band shared an image that featured all the dates and special guests for the upcoming shows.
The four musicians-based band unveiled that two shows, scheduled for August 18 and 19, 2025, will take place at Craven Park in Hull, UK.
Furthermore, rest of the 10 concerts will be held at Wembley Stadium in London from August 22 to September 8.
Meanwhile, joining them in their thrilling performances as special guests will be Ayra Starr, Beabadoobee, Tems, Elyanna, Chiedu Oraka, Chloe Qisha, Gustavo Dudamel, and the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela.
The musicians also shared that all the 12 concerts have been “sold out.”
Fans’ reaction to the post:
Commenting on the post, a fan shared, “26.8. with my son we come from Germany to the beautiful Great Britain. We are so looking forward to your wonderful concert, which we were already able to experience in Düsseldorf.”
Another penned, “First time trying for tickets, 20 years of being your fan. Dream came true, I got two tickets for the 26nd. Don't give up, people.”
“Gonna be an amazing summer with you guys!!!” a third excitedly wrote.
Coldplay’s upcoming four concerts are scheduled at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Canada, from July 7 to 12, 2025.