‘Batman Begins’ writer recalls Christopher Nolan’s warning about Ben Affleck’s film

David S. Goyer, the writer behind Batman Begins, revealed that director Christopher Nolan once advised him not to get involved with Ben Affleck’s version of Batman.
While marking the 20th anniversary of Batman Begins on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the writer admitted that Warner Bros. disapproved of his approach to introduce Batman in costume so late in the film.
“They were not happy about that,” Goyer said about only featuring Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne for the first hour of the movie.
He went on to say, “No disrespect to the actors who played Bruce Wayne prior to this, and as moviegoers we were always twiddling our thumbs waiting for the character to get into costume and for the movie to begin. But why is that?”
Goyer mentioned, “We knew fairly early on that we needed to have the audience fall in love with Bruce Wayne.”
He added, “We had to have an amazing action sequence that involved Bruce Wayne and not Batman. That’s how we came up with that massive escape from the temple and him sliding down the ice.”
To note, Goyer and Nolan remained in the superhero realm after the Dark Knight trilogy, joining forces with Zack Snyder on Man of Steel, which Goyer scripted from a story he and Nolan directed together.
Batman Begins is a 2005 superhero film directed by Christopher Nolan, who co-wrote the screenplay with David S. Goyer.