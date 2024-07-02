Princess Anne shares ‘regretful’ message after hospitalization

Princess Anne has finally spoken up in public for the first time after being discharged from the hospital recently.
She was admitted to Southmead Hospital for five days following an injury to the head that is believed to have resulted from a horse.
During these days, King Charles’ younger sister was scheduled to touch down in Canada, where a “centenary of the Newfoundland National War Memorial” was held.
At the same event, the remains of an unknown World War soldier were honored to be send back to his home country from northern France.
But Princess Anne had to unfortunately miss out on this commemoration because of her condition, as per Telegraph.
She instead wrote down a message for the occasion, which was read out loud from the Governor General present there.
It said, “It is with deep regret that I am unable to be with you today, as you commemorate brave efforts and sacrifices. I have fond memories of joining you in 2016.”
“And I am deeply saddened that I’m unable to join you again, and I send you my warmest best wishes on this special day of commemoration,” Princess Anne added.
Her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence then expressed, “I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise, and kindness during my wife’s short stay.”