Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after penalty miss against Slovenia in Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal drought at major international tournaments extends to seven games

  • by Web Desk
  • July 02, 2024


Cristiano Ronaldo broke down in tears after missing the penalty against Slovenia in the UEFA Euro 2024 match on Monday, July 1.

According to BBC, the Portuguese star player burst into tears after Slovenia’s goalkeeper, Jan Oblak, stopped his extra-time penalty on the post.

However, just 15 minutes later, the legendary soccer star, who is playing Ero for the record sixth time, stepped up to the same post to score the first penalty for his team.

Ronaldo, before tearing up again, said, “Even the strongest people have their (bad) days. I was at rock bottom when the team needed me the most. Sadness at the start is joy at the end. That's what football is. Moments—inexplicable moments. I feel sad and happy at the same time.”

He further added, “But the important thing is to enjoy it. The team did an extraordinary job. We fought right to the end, and I think we deserved it because we had more authority."

Portugal won the match on 3-0 penalties and qualified for the quarterfinals. Ronaldo, Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva scored goals for the team, whereas Diogo Costa, with his excellence, saved three penalties for the team.

The star of the night and Portuguese goalkeeper, Costa, asserted, "We all know that Cristiano is the hardest worker. I understand how frustrated he is because he devotes all his time to this. It’s a pleasure and an honour to be on the same team as him.”

Portugal will now face France in a quarterfinal clash on Friday, July 5.

