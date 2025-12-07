Lando Norris clinches first Formula 1 world championship in Abu Dhabi finale

McLaren's Lando Norris has claimed his first Formula 1 drivers' championship after a thrilling season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, December 7.
The 26-year-old secured the title by finishing third in the race, narrowly beating race winner Red Bull's Max Verstappen by just two points and his teammate, Oscar Piastri by 13 points.
Norris now became the 11th British F1 world champion at the end of his seventh season.
This victory also marks McLaren's first combined drivers' and constructors' championship since 1998.
Norris' first words after clinching the World Championship were, "Thank you guys, you made a kid's dream come true. I love you guys. I love you mum, I love you dad."
An emotional Norris expressed, "I've not cried in a while and I didn't think I would cry but I did."
He continued, "I've enjoyed it and it has been a long year but we did it and I'm so proud of everyone."
"I mean look it has been a long journey with McLaren, I have been with them for nine years and we've been through plenty of difficult times and plenty of good times," Norris added.
Norris' old pal George Russell couldn't hold back his emotion and quickly took to his X account to congratulate him, "Congrats mate, you’ve driven insane this year!!! Came a long way since these days, enjoy the moment."
Top 6 in 2025 Formula 1 driver's championship standings
Lando Norris–McLaren (423 points)
Max Verstappen–Red Bull (421 points)
Oscar Piastri–McLaren (410 points)
George Russell–Mercedes (319 points)
Charles Leclerc–Ferrari (242 points)
Lewis Hamilton–Ferrari (156 points)