David Beckham's dream comes true as Messi ends Inter Miami MLS Cup drought

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Inter Miami CF was crowned champion of the 2025 MLS Cup after defeating Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3-1. David Beckham took the opportunity to thank Lionel Messi after the match.

Beckham was one of the architects of convincing Messi, 38, to sign for the Herons in 2023 and has never hidden his pride in having the Argentine on his roster.

Although he did not score, Miami's number 10 provided two assists and was crucial in the playoffs to reach the final and be crowned champion.

"Thank God I signed the greatest player of all time," Beckham told the press after the match. "You give the ball to Lionel Messi, and he will create a goal for you.”

The Herons took an early lead in the 8th minute with an own goal by Edier Ocampo. Following some lovely footwork by Messi and a pass from Rodrigo De Paul, Rodrigo Allende tried to pass to Mateo Silvetti, but Ocampo got in the way, and the ball deflected directly into his own net.

Vancouver closed the gap in the 60th minute with a goal by Ali Ahmed, assisted by Brian White.

Miami reacted quickly, and in the 71st minute, De Paul put the home side ahead again, assisted by Messi, who reached his 406th assist with this pass. The Barcelona legend played a through ball, and Inter Miami’s number seven finished perfectly.

