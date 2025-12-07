Who is Lando Norris’ girlfriend? Everything to know about Magui Corceiro

Sports

McLaren's Lando Norris won his first Formula 1 drivers' championship by finishing third in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
After Lando Norris won his first Formula 1 driver's world championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, December 7, people became curious about his girlfriend.

Interest grew when the British F1 star was seen hugging and kissing his Portuguese model girlfriend Magui Corceiro before heading to the podium to celebrate his victory.

Their affectionate display sparked further attention as rumours had circulated about their on-and-off relationship over the past two years.

Speaking on their relationship in September, Norris told Vogue, "We met a few years ago, but we were never really together until more recently."

Their relationship first made headlines in 2023 when the 23-year-old model was seen riding with Norris in his car.

All about Lando Norris' girlfriend

Often referred to as Magui, Margarida Corceiro was born on October 26, 2002 in Santarem, Portugal.

She first became known as a teenager through her roles in Portuguese TV dramas and appearing on Portugal's edition of Dancing with the Stars in 2020.

Magui was previously known as the long-term girlfriend of football player Jaoa Felix, who previously joined Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

She expanded her work into modelling, acting and being a social media influencer.

Magui now has a huge online following with millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok.

She is also the co-founder of the environmentally conscious swimwear brand MISSUS.

Not only this, Magui was named the most influential person on Instagram in Portugal by Forbes Portugal.

