Travis Kelce’s singing talent surfaces in college throwback video

Long before his engagement to pop star Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wowed fans with his hidden singing talent!
Newly surfaced footage from his collage days shows Kelce performing the classic hit Lean On Me by Bill Withers.
In the clip, Kelce, then 22, is shown taking part in a singing competition with his teammates before the Liberty Bowl game in 2011, competing in a sing-off against the Vanderbilt Commodores while in Memphis, Elvis Presley’s hometown.
The NFL star and American singer-songwriter, who have been dating each other since 2023 announced their engagement on August in a joint post on Instagram, sharing several photos from the dreamy proposal.
The resurfaced clip has sparked excitement online with many expressing amazement over the video.
One fan wrote, "I've never seen this, this is great!" while another said," He has such a good voice!"
On the other hand, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play the Houston Texans on Sunday night, and winning is crucial for their chances of reaching the playoffs.
Kelce, whose current contract will end after this season, had a strong season with five touchdowns and 719 receiving yards, the second-most among tight ends in 2025.