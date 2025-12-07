Sports

Travis Kelce’s singing talent surfaces in college throwback video

Travis Kelce wows fans with previously unseen college footage of him performing on stage

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Travis Kelce’s singing talent surfaces in college throwback video
Travis Kelce’s singing talent surfaces in college throwback video

Long before his engagement to pop star Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wowed fans with his hidden singing talent!

Newly surfaced footage from his collage days shows Kelce performing the classic hit Lean On Me by Bill Withers.

In the clip, Kelce, then 22, is shown taking part in a singing competition with his teammates before the Liberty Bowl game in 2011, competing in a sing-off against the Vanderbilt Commodores while in Memphis, Elvis Presley’s hometown.

The NFL star and American singer-songwriter, who have been dating each other since 2023 announced their engagement on August in a joint post on Instagram, sharing several photos from the dreamy proposal.

The resurfaced clip has sparked excitement online with many expressing amazement over the video.

One fan wrote, "I've never seen this, this is great!" while another said," He has such a good voice!"

On the other hand, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play the Houston Texans on Sunday night, and winning is crucial for their chances of reaching the playoffs.

Kelce, whose current contract will end after this season, had a strong season with five touchdowns and 719 receiving yards, the second-most among tight ends in 2025.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Jermaine Burton, Cincinnati Bengals player handed one-game ban without pay

Jermaine Burton, Cincinnati Bengals player handed one-game ban without pay
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton is known for past disciplinary problems

Who is Lando Norris’ girlfriend? Everything to know about Magui Corceiro

Who is Lando Norris’ girlfriend? Everything to know about Magui Corceiro
McLaren's Lando Norris won his first Formula 1 drivers' championship by finishing third in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lando Norris clinches first Formula 1 world championship in Abu Dhabi finale

Lando Norris clinches first Formula 1 world championship in Abu Dhabi finale
McLaren's Lando Norris became the 11th British F1 world champion at the end of his seventh season

Tom Hicks, ex-Liverpool co-owner and US sports tycoon dies aged 79

Tom Hicks, ex-Liverpool co-owner and US sports tycoon dies aged 79
Tom Hicks had a major influence in professional sports as he owned big teams in hockey, baseball and soccer

Mohamed Salah makes explosive confession about relation with Arne Slot

Mohamed Salah makes explosive confession about relation with Arne Slot
Salah blames Liverpool for throwing him ‘under the bus’ ahead of Premier League clash

Max Verstappen rules out Hamilton's 2016 tactic in F1 title showdown

Max Verstappen rules out Hamilton's 2016 tactic in F1 title showdown
Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri to fight for Formula One title in Abu Dhabi

Messi pens heartfelt tribute for ‘Busi and Jordi’ after historic MLS Cup win

Messi pens heartfelt tribute for ‘Busi and Jordi’ after historic MLS Cup win
Lionel Messi celebrates Inter Miami’s MLS Cup victory with wife Antonela Roccuzzo and sons

David Beckham's dream comes true as Messi ends Inter Miami MLS Cup drought

David Beckham's dream comes true as Messi ends Inter Miami MLS Cup drought
David Beckham pens emotional note after Inter Miami wins historic MLS Cup title

Verstappen dominates Abu Dhabi qualifying ahead of Norris, Piastri

Verstappen dominates Abu Dhabi qualifying ahead of Norris, Piastri
The Dutch driver will take pole position at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday

Kylian Mbappé eyes Cristiano Ronaldo's major record by year's end

Kylian Mbappé eyes Cristiano Ronaldo's major record by year's end
Real Madrid's manager, Xabi Alonso, has compared Kylian Mbappé to the Portugal star as he reflects on the club's records

George Russell tops final practice after Lewis Hamilton crashes

George Russell tops final practice after Lewis Hamilton crashes
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice 3 ended with Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari being destroyed after a crash

Oscar Piastri refuses to give up on F1 title, ‘hopeful’ for Abu Dhabi GP

Oscar Piastri refuses to give up on F1 title, ‘hopeful’ for Abu Dhabi GP
Max Verstappen and McLaren drivers battle for F1 Title at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix