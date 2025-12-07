Sports

Jermaine Burton, Cincinnati Bengals player handed one-game ban without pay

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton is known for past disciplinary problems

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton has been suspended by the team over an undisclosed off-field issue.

The young player, known for past disciplinary problems has not played in any games this season despite being physically fit.

On Sunday, December 7, the team handed the player a one-game ban without pay and he will be officially listed as inactive on the team roaster.

Bengals, however have not given a clear reason for why Burton was suspended, they have been unhappy with his behaviour and performance for most of his time with the team.

Due to the ban, the amount he loses is almost $60,000, which equals one week of his normal regular-season salary.

Burton, who was drafted in 2024 has a history of problematic behaviour as he was previously seen on camera hitting a female fan during a game.

He was also evicted twice from his apartment of breaking lease rules and was accused of physically attacking a 19-year-old woman he was dating including hitting and choking her.

In addition to Burton, the Bengals listed many other players as inactive for Sunday’s game including star defensive end Trey Hendrickson, quarterback Jake Browning, tight end Cam Grandy and defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson.

