Messi pens heartfelt tribute for ‘Busi and Jordi’ after historic MLS Cup win

Lionel Messi achieved another milestone with Inter Miami ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Inter Miami on Saturday, December 6, ended its MLS Cup drought under Messi’s captaincy with a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Celebrations erupted after David Beckham’s club claimed historic victory and its first-ever MLS Cup at its home pitch, Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner who arrived in South Florida two and a half years ago celebrated the historic win with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and sons, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.
Taking to his Instagram, he also shared some photos from the historic night and penned a heartfelt post to express his happiness on winning the MLS Cup for Inter Miami.
The Argentinian thanked his family, fans and team for their support while revealing that he always dreamed about winning the first championship for the club.
The 38-year-old wrote, “Ever since I arrived in Miami, I dreamed about this day. Gradually we were growing, improving and building something special until we reached this championship. Thanks to my family and all the fans for the support, and to the whole team, the staff and the management of @intermiamicf for the ambition and the work they put in.”
The former Barcelona star also paid heartfelt tribute to his long-time teammates, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, for joining him in Inter Miami and marking their final game with a trophy.
“And thank you, Busi and Jordi, for joining me on this adventure and closing it in the best way possible. It also makes me very happy to share this with you,” he continued.
Alba and Busquets who played their last game with Inter Miami on Saurday joined the club in the summer of 2023 alongside Messi.
Messi told ESPN, “[It's] special because we also arrived here together from the beginning, the three of us, and the objective. And I'm truly happy that they can leave in this way, celebrating a title. They are the best friends; I love them very much. I'm grateful to have shared almost my entire career playing with them and ending it with them like this.”
Messi has now won 44 major career titles, and many of them were with Alba and Busquets at Barcelona.