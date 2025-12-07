Sports

Messi pens heartfelt tribute for ‘Busi and Jordi’ after historic MLS Cup win

Lionel Messi celebrates Inter Miami’s MLS Cup victory with wife Antonela Roccuzzo and sons

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Messi pens heartfelt tribute for ‘Busi and Jordi’ after historic MLS Cup win
Messi pens heartfelt tribute for ‘Busi and Jordi’ after historic MLS Cup win

Lionel Messi achieved another milestone with Inter Miami ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Inter Miami on Saturday, December 6, ended its MLS Cup drought under Messi’s captaincy with a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Celebrations erupted after David Beckham’s club claimed historic victory and its first-ever MLS Cup at its home pitch, Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner who arrived in South Florida two and a half years ago celebrated the historic win with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and sons, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

Taking to his Instagram, he also shared some photos from the historic night and penned a heartfelt post to express his happiness on winning the MLS Cup for Inter Miami.

The Argentinian thanked his family, fans and team for their support while revealing that he always dreamed about winning the first championship for the club.

The 38-year-old wrote, “Ever since I arrived in Miami, I dreamed about this day. Gradually we were growing, improving and building something special until we reached this championship. Thanks to my family and all the fans for the support, and to the whole team, the staff and the management of @intermiamicf for the ambition and the work they put in.”

The former Barcelona star also paid heartfelt tribute to his long-time teammates, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, for joining him in Inter Miami and marking their final game with a trophy.

“And thank you, Busi and Jordi, for joining me on this adventure and closing it in the best way possible. It also makes me very happy to share this with you,” he continued.

Alba and Busquets who played their last game with Inter Miami on Saurday joined the club in the summer of 2023 alongside Messi.

Messi told ESPN, “[It's] special because we also arrived here together from the beginning, the three of us, and the objective. And I'm truly happy that they can leave in this way, celebrating a title. They are the best friends; I love them very much. I'm grateful to have shared almost my entire career playing with them and ending it with them like this.”

Messi has now won 44 major career titles, and many of them were with Alba and Busquets at Barcelona.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

David Beckham's dream comes true as Messi ends Inter Miami MLS Cup drought

David Beckham's dream comes true as Messi ends Inter Miami MLS Cup drought
David Beckham pens emotional note after Inter Miami wins historic MLS Cup title

Verstappen dominates Abu Dhabi qualifying ahead of Norris, Piastri

Verstappen dominates Abu Dhabi qualifying ahead of Norris, Piastri
The Dutch driver will take pole position at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday

Kylian Mbappé eyes Cristiano Ronaldo's major record by year's end

Kylian Mbappé eyes Cristiano Ronaldo's major record by year's end
Real Madrid's manager, Xabi Alonso, has compared Kylian Mbappé to the Portugal star as he reflects on the club's records

George Russell tops final practice after Lewis Hamilton crashes

George Russell tops final practice after Lewis Hamilton crashes
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice 3 ended with Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari being destroyed after a crash

Oscar Piastri refuses to give up on F1 title, ‘hopeful’ for Abu Dhabi GP

Oscar Piastri refuses to give up on F1 title, ‘hopeful’ for Abu Dhabi GP
Max Verstappen and McLaren drivers battle for F1 Title at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Jannik Sinner makes first public appearance with girlfriend Laila Hasanovic

Jannik Sinner makes first public appearance with girlfriend Laila Hasanovic
Sinner shares romantic dinner date with model girlfriend Laila Hasanovic in Dubai

Most searched athletes, teams and sporting events of 2025 revealed

Most searched athletes, teams and sporting events of 2025 revealed
Here are the top athletes, sports teams and events that dominated Google searches in 2025

2026 World Cup group: Defending champions Argentina drawn into Group J

2026 World Cup group: Defending champions Argentina drawn into Group J
2026 FIFA World Cup set to begin next summer in the USA, Canada, and Mexico

FIFA awards Donald Trump historic peace prize at World Cup event

FIFA awards Donald Trump historic peace prize at World Cup event
Donald Trump became the first person to receive FIFA's new peace prize

Tom Brady celebrates daughter Vivian’s 13th birthday with heartfelt message

Tom Brady celebrates daughter Vivian’s 13th birthday with heartfelt message
Tom Brady shared touching words and sweet photos to mark his youngest daughter’s milestone birthday

The God Slayer gameplay trailer draws strong Avatar comparisons

The God Slayer gameplay trailer draws strong Avatar comparisons
The trailer also shows similarity with other games that move across rooftops feels like Assassin’s Creed

UK Championship: Judd Trump advances to semi-finals with dominant victory

UK Championship: Judd Trump advances to semi-finals with dominant victory
Judd Trump, an English professional snooker player is fourth on the list of players with the most ranking event wins