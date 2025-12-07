Max Verstappen rules out Hamilton's 2016 tactic in F1 title showdown

Sports

Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri to fight for Formula One title in Abu Dhabi

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Max Verstappen indicated that he is doubtful of copying a tactic used by Lewis Hamilton in the 2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in order to try and win this year’s Formula 1 title.

The Dutchman lines up on pole position at the Yas Marina Circuit, with title rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri second and third, Motorsport reported.

In the 2016 finale at the same circuit, Hamilton, who led the race, deployed a tactic of deliberately slowing down to try and win the championship from an outside position.

When asked if he might deploy a similar tactic, should he find himself still in the lead late on, Verstappen appeared sceptical at the idea.

He told media, “So it’s probably not as easy to do something like that. The car is also of course completely different to back then. I felt like it was a lot easier back then to back it up because the tyres would overheat a lot when you would get close. I remember even in 2016 in some qualifying laps you couldn’t go flat out in Sector 1 to keep the tyres alive in the last sector, which actually was here, for example.”

“I hope it’s not straightforward, the race, but hopefully that’s not because of me!” Verstappen concluded by joking

Notably, even if he is victorious, Verstappen cannot win the title if Norris finishes on the podium, as the Brit maintains a 12-point advantage going into the race.

