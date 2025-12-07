Mohamed Salah makes explosive confession about relation with Arne Slot

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah says he has been "thrown under the bus" by the club, and his relationship with manager Arne Slot has broken down.
According to Sky News, the 33-year-old player also suggested that next Saturday's match against Brighton could be his last for the Reds, who are the reigning Premier League champions.
Speaking after Saturday's 3-3 draw at Leeds, the Egypt forward told journalists he was in disbelief he had been left on the bench for the third game running.
Salah said, "I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season. Now I'm sitting on the bench, and I don't know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.
"I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far, I am on the bench for three games so I can't say they keep the promise. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don't have any relationship. I don't know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club," he added.
He joined the club in June 2017, and has been one of the Premier League's best players.
Salah will play at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for Egypt on 15 December and has been linked with a January move to the Saudi Pro League.