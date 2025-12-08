Sports

Max Verstappen shares classy message for Lando Norris after losing F1 title

Lando Norris claims maiden F1 title with third-place finish in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  By Bushra Saleem
Max Verstappen showed class after losing the Formula One title to Lando Norris in Abu Dhabi.

According to First Post, the Red Bull driver who is known for his ultra-competitive nature on Sunday, December 7, missed his fifth consecutive Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship title by just two points. However, after narrowly escaping glory, Verstappen praised Norris.

McLaren’s Norris won his first-ever F1 drivers’ title after coming third in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The final race of the 2025 season was a thriller between Norris, Verstappen and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, as all three of them were in the title race. 

However, the Dutchman became world champion even after finishing third, thanks to his top performances throughout the year.

The four-time Formula One World Drivers' Championship winner also acknowledged that Norris was “very good” during the 2025 season.

The 28-year-old said, “He has had a very good season, and I think, in general, it has been a tough battle between himself and Oscar. At one point I got into the fight too.”

“Winning your first is always super emotional; it’s very special. I think everybody on the grid is always dreaming about that moment, so I hope he really enjoys it tonight with his family, and of course the team,” he added.

It is worth noting that Verstappen, who finished first in Abu Dhabi, won F1 World Drivers' Championship titles consecutively from 2021 to 2024 with Red Bull.

