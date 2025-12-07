Tom Hicks, ex-Liverpool co-owner and US sports tycoon dies aged 79

Former Liverpool co-owner Tom Hicks has died aged 79.
Hicks' spokesperson said he passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Dallas on Saturday, December 6.
His family on Sunday, December 7 issued an emotional statement, which read, "Of everything he accomplished in his remarkable life, Tom Hicks' most cherished title was, 'Dad'. No matter the trials and tribulations he faced in life, he was constant in his generosity and love for his family."
The statement added, "He remains a guiding force for our family, and we are deeply honoured to continue expanding his legacy. Although we are devastated by this loss, we are profoundly grateful to have been his children."
Hicks had a major influence in professional sports as he owned big teams in hockey, baseball and soccer.
During his time with the Dallas Stars, the team won the Stanley Cup in 1999 and under his ownership the Texas Rangers captured multiple division titles and made a memorable World Series run.
He also bought 50% of Liverpool FC with George Gillet in 2007 but that ownership was later viewed negatively and the officials ended up selling the club to New England Sports Ventures now called Fenway Sports Group, in October 2010.
This step was taken to stop Liverpool from going bankrupt and being placed into administration.